PM says no dialogue with ‘anarchists under politicians garb’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that the anarchists & arsonists who wear the garb of politicians and attack the symbols of the State do not qualify for a dialogue, refereeing to PTI’s May 9 protest, ARY News reported.

According to details, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, through his tweet on the social networking website Twitter, stated that negotiations play a significant role in political processes, and they contribute to the consolidation and progress of democracy.

Dialogue is deeply embedded in the political process, which helps democracy mature & evolve. Many political & constitutional breakthroughs occured when political leaders sat across the table to craft a consensus. However, there is a major difference here, the anarchists &… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 30, 2023

The Prime Minister said that political and constitutional progress can only be possible when the political leaders sit together for consensus.

“Anarchists & arsonists who wear the garb of politicians and attack the symbols of the State do not qualify for a dialogue, they should rather be held to account for their militant actions,” he said.

The Prime Minister further stated that this is also the practice in developed democracies.