33.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Advertisement -

PM says no dialogue with ‘anarchists under politicians garb’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that the anarchists & arsonists who wear the garb of politicians and attack the symbols of the State do not qualify for a dialogue, refereeing to PTI’s May 9 protest, ARY News reported.   

According to details, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, through his tweet on the social networking website Twitter, stated that negotiations play a significant role in political processes, and they contribute to the consolidation and progress of democracy.

The Prime Minister said that political and constitutional progress can only be possible when the political leaders sit together for consensus.

READ: Imran Khan can be tried under Army Act: Khawaja Asif

“Anarchists & arsonists who wear the garb of politicians and attack the symbols of the State do not qualify for a dialogue, they should rather be held to account for their militant actions,” he said.

The Prime Minister further stated that this is also the practice in developed democracies.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.