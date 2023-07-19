PM says ‘taking steps to improve institutions in line with int’l standards’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday the government is taking all-out steps to improve institutions in line with international standards and provide the best possible facilities to the people.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad today to review reforms in state-owned enterprises. PM Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to ensure the implementation of reforms in all loss-making institutions.

He said transparency in outsourcing of services and public-private partnerships must be ensured during this process.

PM Sharif said we will ensure that the caretaker government continues the policies which are in the national interest and for national development.

READ: China rolls over another $600m Pakistan loan: PM Shehbaz Sharif



The meeting was briefed that the process of reforms in state-owned enterprises is underway on a fast-track basis and experts have been included in the Boards of these institutions for modernising their systems and facilities.

Earlier in the month, PM Shehbaz Sharif directed the formulation of a policy for the establishment of one-window facilitation centres for resolving issues of exporters.

The prime minister issued the directives while talking to a delegation comprising members of Parliament and office bearers of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

READ: PM Shehbaz says ‘incumbent govt to complete tenure next month’



The delegation paid tribute to the prime minister on the final approval of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the revival of the country’s economy. The PM was briefed about the issues faced by the chamber.

PM Shehbaz thanked members of the delegation for standing shoulder to shoulder during the hard decisions taken in the interest of the country.

He directed the administration in Sialkot for the construction of highways and their maintenance and restoration.