PM says there’s no democracy without freedom of expression

ISLAMABAD: Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that there is no democracy without freedom of expression, ARY News reported.

Addressing an event organized by the Islamabad Journalist Safety Forum on the theme of the UN ten years Plan of Action, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed the government’s strong commitment to support all efforts that promote and uphold the shining principles of freedom of expression and free media.

He said his government would be part of efforts aimed at making Pakistani democracy stronger through greater free media.

The government believes that no journalists should be called out or attacked for exercising their freedom of expression as guaranteed under the constitution of Pakistan, he maintained.

The Prime Minister applauded the efforts of the federal and Sindh government for becoming the first country in Asia to pass legislation on the Safety of Journalists at the federal and provincial level in Sindh province.

On the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, the Prime Minister said he has written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to constitute a commission to investigate the murder and hoped some action will be taken in this regard.

