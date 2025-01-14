web analytics
PM shall seriously treat Bilawal Bhutto’s reservations: Punjab governor

TOP NEWS

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: The prime minister should seriously treat the reservations of Bilawal Bhutto to avoid unsettling of the system, democracy and political loss to both parties, Punjab’s Governor Sardar Saleem Haider said on Tuesday.

Governor said that the prime minister should address reservations of Bilawal Bhutto. “The People’s Party will try its utmost to keep the system running,” Saleem Haider said.

“I am not confronting with the Chief Minister of Punjab,” he said. “I hope, Maryam Nawaz will take my criticism in good stead to improve the matters,” governor said.

Talking on the water issue, Punjab’s governor said that Sindh is already facing shortages of water, if canals built on the Indus River, it would bring loss of water to Sindh.

He said, without taking provinces into confidence, building canals on the river has been unacceptable.

