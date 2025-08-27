PM Shehbaz signs deal for Pakistanis to work in Belarus

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of strengthening Pakistan-Belarus relations, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during a meeting with Belarusian Interior Minister in Islamabad to facilitate skilled Pakistani individuals to work in Belarus, ARY News reported.

This agreement will open new employment opportunities for Pakistani professionals and extend people-to-people ties.

The MoU signing followed a welcome ceremony by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, presented to a Belarus high-level delegation led by their Interior Minister, Aleksandr Lukashenko during their recent visit to Pakistan.

The official meeting not only aimed at strengthening Pakistan-Belarus relations, but also marked a next step ahead in the extension of diplomatic momentum after PM Shehbaz Sharif’s recent trip to Minsk in April 2025.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed greetings for Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and stated Pakistan’s willingness to host him in the near future.

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that Pakistan and Belarus are improving their relationship by the passage of time, supported by mutual respect and growing cooperation.

In response, the Belarusian Interior Minister, Aleksandr Lukashenko, thanked them for the warm hospitality and acknowledged Belarus’s promise to enhance collaboration across multiple sectors. He also visited Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), discovering strategies for connected governance and identity management.

Both sides expressed a mutual desire to work together in different sectors, such as trade, technology, education, and internal security.

The meeting reflects a broader strategic intent not only to strengthen Pakistan-Belarus relations but also to transform diplomatic goodwill into actionable partnerships.

