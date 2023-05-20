Saturday, May 20, 2023
PM Shahbaz condolences over the death of eight Pakistani pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday has expressed condolences over the death of eight Pakistani pilgrims due to fire at a hotel in Makkah, ARY News reported.

According to details, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed condolences to the affected families while expressing his sorrow over the death of eight Pakistani Umrah pilgrims in a fire at a hotel in Makkah.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs to provide the best possible care and facilities to the injured Pakistani nationals.

It is pertinent to mention here that a fire erupted in a hotel on Ibrahim Khalil Road in Makkah.

Preliminary information suggests that the fire originated from a short circuit in a room on the third floor of the hotel, which engulfed other rooms as well. The fire caused damage to four rooms.

