PM Shahbaz Sharif highlights importance of youth development

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his views, noting that unfortunately, there hasn’t been a particular emphasis on the progress of the youth in the past, ARY News reported.

On the occasion of International Youth Day, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif conveyed his felicitations to the Pakistani youth through a statement released on the social media website “Twitter”.

In his statement, Sharif remarked that Pakistan’s population consists of over 60 percent of young individuals. He stated that Allah has blessed Pakistan with countless natural resources, and our youth is the greatest asset and strength.

پاکستان کی 60 فیصد سے زائد آبادی جو نوجوانوں پر مشتمل ہے کو عالمی یومِ نوجوانان (International Youth Day) بہت بہت مبارک ہو. پاکستان کو جہاں رب کریم نے بے شمار قدرتی وسائل سے نوازا ہے وہیں ہماری نوجوان افرای قوت ہماری سب سے بڑی طاقت ہے. بد قسمتی سے ماضی میں نوجوانوں کی ترقی کی… pic.twitter.com/vlmhumQiBR — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 12, 2023

He mentioned that the people entrusted me with their confidence and the responsibility of their service. He added that, “I dedicated all my efforts to this endeavor, and in the past 15 months, I have provided international standard educational facilities for the youth.”

He said, “We have aligned professional training with global demands, provided laptops, and offered easy loans. The youth are our future and the architects of our nation. Their progress and happiness are the guarantee of our national advancement.”

PML-N Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s words underscore the importance of focusing on youth development for the overall growth and prosperity of the country.