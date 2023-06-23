33.9 C
Karachi
Friday, June 23, 2023
- Advertisement -

PM Shahbaz Sharif meets President of Islamic Development Bank

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

PARIS: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met the President of Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser on the sidelines of the New Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris, ARY News reported on Friday.

During the meeting, there was an exchange of views on the longstanding cooperation and relations between Pakistan and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), while the progress was reviewed on various ongoing projects.

Shehbaz Sharif stated that the IsDB will collaborate with Pakistan in infrastructure development and providing assistance in employment generation.

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to the President of IsDB to visit Pakistan soon.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.