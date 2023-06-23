PM Shahbaz Sharif meets President of Islamic Development Bank

PARIS: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met the President of Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser on the sidelines of the New Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris, ARY News reported on Friday.

During the meeting, there was an exchange of views on the longstanding cooperation and relations between Pakistan and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), while the progress was reviewed on various ongoing projects.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif met the President of Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser on the sidelines of the Summit for a #NewGlobalFinancialPact being held in Paris.#PMatIntFinanceMoot pic.twitter.com/tERn3uZG6Z — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) June 23, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif stated that the IsDB will collaborate with Pakistan in infrastructure development and providing assistance in employment generation.

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to the President of IsDB to visit Pakistan soon.