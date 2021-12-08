PM shares video of ‘massive’ attendance at talent hunt programme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter Wednesday morning to share a clip of “massive youth attendance” at Monday’s Kamyab Jawan talent hunt programme at the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad.

“Massive youth attendance at Kamyab Jawan talent hunt programme in Islamabad on Monday,” Prime Minister Khan wrote in the Twitter post, sharing the video.

Massive youth attendance at Kamyab Jawan talent hunt programmme in Islamabad on Monday. pic.twitter.com/TfLu4VcxpC — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 8, 2021

In another tweet, he said, “We are reforming our sports structure and making more sports grounds so we can make Pakistan a great sporting nation.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Khan inaugurated the country’s historic Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive. The drive is part of four projects worth Rs4 billion being started in the country to keep the youth engaged in extracurricular and sports activities.

The event, in its first phase, consists of 12 games including hockey, cricket, football, handball, wrestling, weightlifting, squash, volleyball, ski, judo, boxing and Athletics.

Under this drive sports competitions will be held for young people aged 11 to 25, including women across the country.

