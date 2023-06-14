PM Sharif inaugurates, lays foundation stone of uplift projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday inaugurated and laid down the foundation stone of several development projects in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the Seventh Avenue overhead bridge at the Srinagar Highway. The project has been completed within 12 months.

There are four loops of the Seventh Avenue overhead bridge and the length of the underpass is 615 meters. The bridge connects Sector G-7 and G-6, which has added to the beauty of the Srinagar Highway.

Later, the premier attended the opening ceremony of the reconstructed IJP Road and also perform the groundbreaking of 11th Avenue.

On the occasion, PM Shehbaz Sharif was also be given a detailed briefing on the development projects.

Two days earlier, PM Shehbaz inaugurated Sabzazar Sports Complex in Lahore. The Sabzazar Sports Complex is the first of a total 14 sports facilities planned during Shehbaz’s term as Punjab chief minister.

The residents of Sabzazar would get free entry to the sports complex, while bright students would also be given free membership.