PM Shehabz Sharif directs stern action against hoarders

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed stern action against the hoarders of essential commodities across the country.

Chairing a meeting on the availability of essential commodities and food items in Islamabad, he stressed using technology to control the rates in Ramazan bazars. He also emphasized putting in place effective measures for security.

He also asked provinces and administrative units to submit a comprehensive strategy to the federal government on the provision of food items at subsidized rates during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said ensuring the supply of essential items to citizens was the basic responsibility of the federal and provincial governments.

In this regard, he called for improving liaison between centre and provinces and directed strict action against the hoarders.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said special committees would be set up to improve the supply chain of commodities and maintain their prices.

The meeting was told that necessary steps were being taken to ensure the supply of commodities including wheat, pulses and edible oil, and other items.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for National Food Protection and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, the chief secretaries of four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, the chief commission of Islamabad, and senior officials.

