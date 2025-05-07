PM Shehbaz address in parliament over Indian attack on Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif addressing in parliament over Indian attack on Pakistan after New Delhi carried out missile strikes in cities of Punjab and AJK, ARY News reported.

Addressing the parliament session, PM Shehbaz said that India launched cowardly attack on Pakistan late night where eighty fighter jets carried out attack on six locations in AJK, Bahawalpur, Shakargarh, Sialkot and other areas however Pakistan successfully thwarted the attack and shoot down five jets including the sophisticated Rafale.

He lauded the Pakistan Air Force and the PAF chief for the robust response to Indian attack on Pakistan soil, saying that Pakistan armed forces had intelligence about India’s coward plans.

The Pakistan armed forces shot down five Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, a combat drone, and destroyed brigade headquarters, including a number of checkposts along Loc, after New Delhi carried out missile strikes in cities of Punjab and AJK, confirmed DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed on Wednesday.

India launched a “cowardly” missile attack on Pakistani territory, firing missiles from its airspace.

In a press briefing, DG ISPR said Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Ahmedpur Sharqia Bagh and Muridke were hit by missiles. The DG ISPR said that the “cowardly” act will not go unpunished.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the Pakistani Air Force was quick to respond, activating its defense systems and preventing any Indian aircraft from penetrating Pakistani airspace.

Pahalgam attack and aftermath

The Pahalgam attack, which occurred on April 22, 2025, resulted in the deaths of 26 people, mostly tourists, and sparked a significant escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan.

Following the attack, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed Pakistan without evidence and “vowed retribution”, stating that India would identify and punish every terrorist and those behind them.

In response to the attack, India took several retaliatory measures against Pakistan, including barring Pakistani ships from docking at its ports, imposing a complete ban on all goods imported directly or indirectly from Pakistan, and suspending postal services from the country.

Both Pakistan and India also closed their airspace for each other. Furthermore, India also announced to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, which governs the sharing of the Indus River system between the two countries, and downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan by declaring defense advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi “persona non grata” and reducing the strength of the High Commissions.

Pakistan retaliated by suspending all trade with India and warned India that any violation of IWT or any military misadventure will result in a tit for tat response.

The tensions between the two countries continued to rise, with both sides trading barbs. Pakistan’s government briefed political parties on the prevailing national security environment, while India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned of a strong response to any threat against India.

The incident also sparked reactions from other countries, with Iran’s Foreign Minister offering to help defuse tensions between India and Pakistan. The situation remains volatile, with ongoing repercussions for diplomatic relations and trade between the two nations.