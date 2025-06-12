PM Shehbaz addresses London Tech Week 2025

Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif emphasized Pakistan’s steadfast dedication to advancing its knowledge economy through digital transformation, global tech collaboration, and youth empowerment.

He spoke during Pakistan’s participation at London Tech Week 2025, engaging with global stakeholders.

The prime minister congratulated all stakeholders on Pakistan’s impactful presence at London Tech Week 2025.

“This positions Pakistan as a forward-looking country that is harnessing technology, innovation and youth potential to engage with the world.

Our presence at such an important platform reflects our growing digital footprint and global ambition,” he said.

PM Shehbaz commended the Ministry of IT, PSEB, TDAP, and its tech entrepreneurs for presenting Pakistan with vision and purpose.

He commented, “Pakistan’s tech future is bright! INSHA ALLAH”.