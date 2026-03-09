PM Shehbaz announces Rs1.5m prize for each national hockey player

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced a cash prize of Rs1.5 million for each player of the Pakistan men’s national field hockey team in recognition of their outstanding performance in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

In a statement, the prime minister said the team’s qualification for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup was a recognition of the players’ hard work and dedication to the sport and marked a significant step toward promoting and reviving hockey in Pakistan.

He said the national team’s performance in the qualifiers generated immense enthusiasm among fans.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the cash prize was a tribute to the determination and commitment of the players.

The national team qualified for the Hockey World Cup after a gap of eight years.

In a message on Saturday, the prime minister advised the players to continue their hard work and dedication, adding that by maintaining the same determination and commitment, the team could achieve success in the upcoming tournament.

He assured that the government would provide all possible facilities to support the players’ preparation and performance.

The prime minister emphasized that the team should remain fully focused on delivering an outstanding performance and bringing pride to the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan defeated Japan 4–3 in a thrilling semifinal of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Ismailia, Egypt, on Friday, securing a place in the final and confirming their qualification for the 2026 Hockey World Cup.

The high-intensity encounter saw Pakistan stage a remarkable comeback after trailing during the match.

Pakistan took the lead in the first quarter, but Japan equalised in the second quarter. Japan then scored twice in the third quarter to take a 3–1 lead, putting Pakistan under immense pressure.

However, the Green Shirts displayed remarkable resilience in the final quarter, scoring three goals to turn the match around and seal a dramatic 4–3 victory.