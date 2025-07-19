web analytics
PM Shehbaz appreciates content creator Talha Ahmad

Web Desk
Web Desk
|

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday met and appreciated young digital content creator Talha Ahmad for his talent.

According to PM Office Media Wing, the prime minister lauded Talha Ahmad for his successful content at the digital platform.

In recognition of his talent, the prime minister awarded him with an honorary shield, besides giving away an electronic tablet.

PM Shehbaz observed that young people, including children, in the country were proving their mettle worldwide and Talha Ahmad was one of such examples, possessing immense talent.

On the occasion, the young digital content creator expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for appreciation and encouragement.

