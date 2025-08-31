PM Shehbaz approves package for Utility store employees

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved a relief package of Rs. 28 billion for over Utility Stores Corporation (USC) 11,000 employees after the nationwide shutdown of the stores, ARY News reported.

According to the Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, all USC operations have been shut down as of today, August 31.

He further mentioned that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the Utility Stores employee package of Rs. 19.5 billion, which will be given directly to employees, with exact provisions of Rs. 13.18 billion for permanent staff, Rs. 3.6 billion for contractual staff, while Rs. 2 billion is allocated for daily wagers.

The decision follows the USC shutdown in Pakistan after the formal approval of the federal cabinet to dissolve the retail store chain across the country

USC was launched in 1971, aiming to provide basic required supplies to low-income households at subsidised rates. Later, the stores were spread nationwide on the basis of a council in 2009. Utility stores played a vital role in the economy of Pakistan.

Orders for the USC shutdown in Pakistan were released last year, upon which the employees raised concerns and protested in Islamabad, but their voice was not heard. However, in recent days, all USCs have been completely closed at the cabinet’s order.

According to the reports, over the years, USC expanded to over 4,000 outlets nationwide, employing more than 17,000 individuals.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the federal cabinet had earlier approved the plan to shut down the USC.

Read More: Utility Stores: ECC to ‘okay’ package for employees today – Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the importance of being open about the process and making sure employee rights are protected, and supporting them.

Shabaz Sharif’s recent announcement for the disbursement of the Utility Stores employee package is part of his commitment to save employees’ rights.

USC shutdown in Pakistan is a big change in how the government gives financial help to people in Pakistan. Now, the government is looking for new ways to support low-income consumers.