PM Shehbaz assigns portfolios to newly inducted cabinet members

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assigned portfolios to newly inducted ministers, state ministers, and three advisers, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued on Thursday, Haneef Abbasi will oversee the Railways ministry, while Tariq Fazal Chaudhry will handle Parliamentary Affairs. Ali Pervez Malik has been assigned the Petroleum portfolio, and Aurangzeb Khachi will head the National Heritage division.

Other key appointments include Khalid Magsi as Minister for Science and Technology, Moin Wattoo as Minister for Water Resources, and Junaid Anwar Chaudhry as Minister for Maritime Affairs.

Sardar Yousuf will oversee Religious Affairs, Raza Hayat will lead Defence Production, and Shaza Fatima has been assigned the Information Technology portfolio.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan will handle Public Affairs, while Syed Mustafa Kamal has been appointed as Minister for National Health Services.

These appointments aim to strengthen the government’s efforts in various sectors.

Earlier on February 27, President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to new federal cabinet. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present on the occasion.

The new ministers include Hanif Abbasi, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Moin Watto, Mustafa Kamal, Sardar Yusuf, Ali Parvez, Shaza Fatima, Junaid Anwar, Khalid Magsi, Pir Imran Shah, Aurangzeb Khachi, Rana Mubasher and Raza Hayat Haraj.

Eleven state ministers include Barrister Aqeel Malik, Malik Rasheed, Armaghan Subhani, Talal Chaudhry, Khyel Das, Rehman Kanju, Bilal Kayani, Mukhtar Bharat, Shazra Mansab, Anwar Chaudhry and Wajiha Qamar.

Additionally three new advisers have been appointed including Muhammad Ali, Tauqir Shah and Pervez Khattak.