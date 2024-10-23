PM Shehbaz assures quality education for Palestinian students in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that Palestinian students will be provided with quality education free of cost in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Addressing the welcoming ceremony in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz said that said more students from Gaza should be invited to study and live in Pakistan, where they can receive quality education in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, and Islamabad.

The prime minister warmly welcomed the Palestinian students to study in Pakistan and assured them that they will be provided with quality education free of cost.

He also commended various Non-Governmental Organizations like the Al-Khidmat Foundation for helping the war-affected students from Palestine.

PM Shehbaz Sharif told the Palestinian students that Pakistan is their second home and no stone will be left unturned to make their stay in the country comfortable.

Earlier, Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Health, Dr. Mukhtar Bharath, briefed that over 100 students from Palestine have arrived in Pakistan to continue their studies.

The Palestinian students also thanked the the prime minister and the people of Pakistan for their generosity.

Earlier on October 18, Second batch of Palestinian medical students reached Pakistan to continue their studies.

Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Health Dr Mukhtar welcomed the guests at Islamabad International airport. The arrival follows PM Shehbaz Sharif’s offer to Palestinian students to come to Pakistan and complete their medical and dental education.

Talking on the occasion, Dr Mukhtar said that Palestinian students will also be provided with best facilities for food and accommodation.

After the devastation in Gaza, it has become difficult for students to continue their studies, Dr Mukhtar said.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said all facilities will be provided to the visitors and we are standing with them in difficult times. On October 14, the first batch of twenty-seven Palestinian medical students from Gaza arrived in Lahore to continue their studies in Pakistan.

As per details, the Palestinian students arrived in Pakistan via an international airline from Istanbul and were moved to a local hotel in a strict security.