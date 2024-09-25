PM Shehbaz attends Bangladesh’s 50th UN membership anniversary

NEW YORK: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif attended a ceremony celebrating Bangladesh’s 50 years of United Nations membership at the invitation of Chief Advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus.

Accompanying the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were federal ministers Khawaja Asif, Atta Tarar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi. Dr Muhammad Yunus warmly welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistani delegation.

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh, during the event, agreed to enhance cooperation in various sectors and discussed expanding bilateral relations.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bangladesh officially joined the United Nations on September 17, 1974, becoming the 136th member state. This milestone came after the country gained independence in 1971, following a brutal liberation war.

The relatively young South Asian country, Bangladesh, has made remarkable progress in various sectors, since joining the UN, including human development, economic growth, and social reforms while being a strong advocate for global issues such as climate change, poverty alleviation, and women’s empowerment.

Bangladesh’s commitment to multilateralism is evident through its active engagement in UN forums and its election to the UN Security Council for terms in 1978-1980 and 2000-2002.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with journalists at the United Nations, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed concern over the situation in the Middle East. He said the recent attack in Beirut, describing it as an attempt to escalate the conflict.

While warning the international community, the prime minister said that attacks on Lebanon could have devastating consequences for the peace-loving world. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need for global condemnation of Israeli actions, stating that these attacks are pushing the conflict beyond the Middle East and could have severe repercussions worldwide.

When asked about resolving the crisis, Shehbaz Sharif said that a two-state solution for Palestine is the only viable path. He called for an immediate ceasefire followed by the implementation of a two-state solution as the only way forward.