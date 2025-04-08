ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday stressed the importance of Balochistan’s development for Pakistan’s progress, vowing that the government’s efforts for the development of the province will continue with the same commitment.

PM Shehbaz met with a delegation of Balochistan lawyers, discussing the region’s law and order situation. The meeting included federal ministers and bar association representatives, focusing on Balochistan’s current challenges. If you need more information or context, you might want to try searching online for related articles.

The meeting discussed the current law and order and security situation in Balochistan.

“The talented human resource of Balochistan is a valuable asset for Pakistan,” the prime minister added.

The delegation requested the prime minister that the federal government play an effective role in improving the law and order situation in Balochistan.

In this context, the delegation highlighted the key importance of legal actions as well as consultations with political and tribal leadership in the province. They also informed the prime minister about their meetings with other political leaders and stakeholders regarding the issue.

Read More: PM Shehbaz discusses investment opportunities with global shipping company

The Supreme Court Bar Association president and the Balochistan High Court Bar Association president briefed the prime minister on

governance issues in Balochistan and sought his leadership and guidance in resolving all related challenges.

The delegation appreciated the prime minister’s commitment to prioritizing the development of Balochistan and the federal government’s efforts for the welfare of the people of the province.

They also praised the initiative of Danish Schools that provide quality education to students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and requested the establishment of such schools in Khanzi and Mangochar (Kalat).

Furthermore, the delegation lauded the hundreds of scholarships previously awarded to Balochistan students for higher education and requested the revival of this program.

The prime minister issued immediate directives to the relevant authorities for implementation on these matters.