PM Shehbaz, Bilawal discuss diplomatic measures against Indian propaganda

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday called on Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif to seek advice on projecting Pakistan’s stance in key global capitals and exposing India’s aggressive and provocative agenda to the international community.

The meeting was also attended by Senator Sherry Rehman and former Federal Minister Hina Rabbani Khar alongside the PPP Chairman, a news release from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Earlier, the prime minister had tasked Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with leading a high-level delegation presenting ‘Pakistan’s case for peace’ on recent Indian aggression to the international community.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed gratitude to the prime minister for trusting him in this national diplomatic task and entrusting him with the leadership of the Pakistani delegation.

“I hope that under your leadership, this delegation will present Pakistan’s position and narrative to the world in a comprehensive and effective manner,” the prime minister said.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Climate Change Mosaddiq Malik, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.