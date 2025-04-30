PM Shehbaz briefs Trump’s aide on Pak-India tension

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif briefed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Pakistan’s perspective on the recent developments in the region after the Pahalgam incident, a state-run news agency, APP, reported.

The prime minister received a call from the US Secretary of State, who serves as the principal advisor to US President Donald Trump, on all foreign affairs matters, on Wednesday and during the conversation he strongly denounced terrorism in all its shapes and forms.

PM Shehbaz also highlighted Pakistan’s key role in combating terror, noting the nation’s heavy toll of over 90,000 lives lost and economic damages exceeding USD 152 billion.

Calling India’s aggressive and inflammatory actions deeply concerning and regrettable, the prime minister said that such provocations by India would only hinder Pakistan’s ongoing mission to counter terrorism, especially from groups like ISKP, TTP, and BLA operating out of Afghanistan.

PM Shehbaz categorically rejected Indian attempts to link Pakistan to the incident and pointed to his call for a transparent, credible, and neutral investigation to bring out the facts. He urged the U.S. to impress upon India to dial down the rhetoric and act responsibly.

PM Shehbaz said it is most regrettable that India had chosen to weaponise water, a lifeline for 240 million people of Pakistan, while also stressing that the Indus Waters Treaty had no provision for either side to unilaterally renege from its commitments.

The prime minister emphasised that peaceful resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute was the only way to ensure lasting peace in South Asia.

On bilateral cooperation, the prime minister highlighted that Pakistan and the U.S. had worked together closely over the past 70 years and there was a lot that both sides could cooperate on, including counter-terrorism and enhanced economic cooperation, particularly the minerals sector.

He also stressed that his government had undertaken major economic reforms over the past one year, and consequently, Pakistan was now on the road to economic recovery.

PM Shehbaz also conveyed his good wishes for President Donald Trump, while expressing Pakistan’s desire to work closely with the U.S. Administration on all areas of mutual interest.

“Secretary of State Rubio thanked the prime minister for the detailed conversation and emphasized the need for both sides to continue working together for peace and stability in South Asia,” the APP reported.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry vowed a strong, befitting and decisive response to any misadventure by India.

The deputy prime minister said that Pakistan will not initiate any escalation but is ready to give befitting response if provoked.

Ishaq Dar said that politically motivated and highly provocative environment being created by India under the garb of the Pahalgam attack poses a severe danger to peace and security throughout the whole region.

“Targeting innocent civilians is condemnable and deplorable, no matter where it happens. As a victim of terrorism, Pakistan understands the pain of those affected better than most,” Ishaq Dar said over the loss of lives in the Pahalgam attack.