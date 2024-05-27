PM Shehbaz calls important meeting over power outage

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday took notice of the widespread complaints regarding power outages across various areas of Pakistan, ARY News reported, citing sources.

In response to the power outage complaints from the citizens, the Prime Minister has called for an urgent meeting on the issue scheduled for tomorrow at 12am.

During the meeting, the Power Division will provide a comprehensive briefing to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the current situation regarding load-shedding.

The PM is expected to issue significant directives to address and resolve the issue of load-shedding effectively.

READ: K-Electric warns of power cut to Sindh govt over unpaid dues

Earlier, the rising temperature and prolonged power outages in different areas of Karachi made the lives of the city’s residents miserable, ARY News reported on Friday.

It has been more than 12 hours since Karachi’s Garden West residents are witnessing a power outage as the electric supply has been suspended since 9 am.

A resident claimed that the electricity provider for the metropolis cut off power to the area because several households in the neighborhood failed to pay their monthly power tariff bills.

In a similar incident, the residents of Karachi’s Manghopir area staged a sit-in protest against electricity load-shedding.

The protestors have set up a camp at the electric grid station, with many residents joining the protest.

Despite several rounds of negotiations between protesters and the police, no resolution has been reached.