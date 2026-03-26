In meeting with Chinese ambassador, PM Shehbaz highlights Pakistan’s role in promoting de-escalation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appreciated China’s steadfast economic support and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to advancing CPEC 2.0, with a focus on agriculture, industrial cooperation, and priority infrastructure projects.

During a meeting with China’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, the prime minister emphasized the importance of continued close coordination at all levels on issues of mutual interest. He also reaffirmed the enduring Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Special Assistant to PM Syed Tariq Fatemi, and the Foreign Secretary also attended the meeting.

The prime minister felicitated the Chinese leadership on the successful conclusion of the “Two Sessions” and thanked President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi for their warm Pakistan Day greetings.

Ambassador Jiang commended Pakistan’s economic resilience and reform efforts, and reaffirmed China’s continued support, particularly in trade and investment.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at ongoing exchanges and looked forward to high-level engagements to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also highlighted Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting de-escalation and regional stability while discussing the broader regional situation.

Meanwhile, China’s top diplomat said that a “glimmer of hope” for peace has emerged due to moves to stop the war in the Middle East, despite Tehran vowing to keep fighting.

China’s foreign minister Wang Yi urged dialogue in separate calls with his Turkish and Egyptian counterparts, suggesting that both Tehran and Washington had shown signals they were willing to return to the negotiating table.

“With both the United States and Iran signalling a willingness to negotiate, a glimmer of hope for peace has emerged,” Wang told Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, according to a Beijing readout published late Wednesday.

The statement came hours before Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that “so far, no negotiations have taken place, and I believe our position is completely principled”.

“Speaking of negotiations now is an admission of defeat,” he added.