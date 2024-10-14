PM Shehbaz, Chinese premier inaugurate Gwadar airport

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the completion of Gwadar International Airport demonstrated Chinese leadership’s commitment and dedication to advancing Pakistan’s underdeveloped regions and advancing its economic agenda.

Speaking at a virtual inauguration ceremony for the newly completed Gwadar International Airport, PM Shehbaz said that the historic accomplishment is a result of Pakistan and China’s long-standing relationship.

The prime minister hoped the completion of the international airport would change the economy of Pakistan in general and Gwadar in particular.

PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan and China also signed and exchanged MoUs in various fields of industry, commerce, and agriculture.

“No doubt these MoUs will shape into agreements very soon through joint efforts of both countries. Once again, I thank you for your visit to Pakistan out of your busy schedule which is a reflection of your commitment to promoting friendship between the two countries,” the minister told the Chinese premier.

PM Shehbaz said that the two sides also held comprehensive discussions. He also expressed gratitude to President Xi Jinping, PM Li Qiqang, and the people of China for their generous gift in shape of Gwadar International Airport.

“This gift is another feather in CPEC’s cap,” he said and assured his Chinese counterpart to work closely with him to complete the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the peace and security of the people of Pakistan and China.

PM Shehbaz said that the completion of the project reflected the untiring efforts of the Chinese and Pakistani engineers and workers who made it possible as world class airport.

“It will be remembered as another gift by China,” he added.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiqang, in his remarks, congratulated the Pakistani nation and the government on behalf of the Chinese government and his people on the completion of Gwadar airport.

He said that it was a critical step for realising the vision of regional connectivity and whatever they had achieved in the last many years, demonstrated the strength of Pak-China friendship.

PM Li Qiqang added the inauguration would significantly capitalise to promote shipping and port activities and enhance regional connectivity in the entire region.

He said that as a symbol of deepening cooperation, CPEC played a positive role in Pakistan’s economic and social development and regional integration’.

The Chinese prime minister assured that his country would continue to work closely with Pakistan in building and benefiting together by pursuing the goals of high standards, sustainability and high quality of Belt and Road initiative.

PM Li Qiang, referring to the Pak-China ties said that this all-weather strategic partnership is further deepening.

“The unique and unbreakable time-tested ironclad friendship stood the global changing landscape,” he added

He reiterated to work hand in hand with the Pakistan to accelerate the mutual economic development in the future.

The ceremony was also attended by other members of the Chinese delegation, federal ministers, military leadership and senior officials.