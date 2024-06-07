PM Shehbaz, Chinese premier vow to protect CPEC from ‘detractors, adversaries’

BEIJING: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Chinese counterpart Premier LI Qiang on Friday expressed their firm commitment to protect China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project from its ‘detractors and adversaries’, ARY News reported.

PM Shehbaz is on a five-day official visit to China with investment high on the agenda. This is Shehbaz Sharif’s first visit to China following the February 8 general elections, and will likely see the inauguration of CPEC’s second phase.

During the talks, Shehbaz Sharif and LI Qiang discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, and discussed regional and global developments of mutual interest.

The two sides discussed the significance of Gwadar as an important pillar of CPEC and agreed to expedite the timely completion of all related infrastructure projects to transform Gwadar into a regional economic hub.

They also expressed their firm commitment to protect CPEC from its detractors and adversaries. The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s unflinching resolve to ensure the safety and security of Chinese personnel and projects in Pakistan.

The two sides agreed to maintain high-level exchanges including strengthening institutional linkages at all tiers and in all spheres of bilateral cooperation.

Both leaders emphasised on the timely completion of all ongoing projects with special focus on industrial development, agriculture modernization, science & technology and development of special economic zones for mutually beneficial and socio-economic development of Pakistan.

Pakistan and China will also continue to consult closely on issues of regional and global significance and multilateral fora especially during the two-year tenure of Pakistan as non-member of UN Security Council.

The delegation level talks were followed by an MOU signing ceremony, witnessed by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Premier LI Qiang, where both sides signed MOUS and agreements deepening cooperation in transport infrastructure, industry, energy, agriculture, media, health, water, socio-economic development and others of mutual interest.

PM Shehbaz will later travel to Xi’an, where he will hold meetings with the provincial leadership and business leaders in agricultural and green energy sectors.

China’s visit

Earlier, PM Shehbaz completed his first leg of China visit in Shenzhen, where he met with different Chinese investors and firms in efforts to bring investment in Pakistan.

The next day, the premier had emphasised the need for business-to-business cooperation between the two nations and assured Chinese investors of all-out facilitation and foolproof security.

He had also invited technology giant Huawei to invest in Pakistan’s taxation and e-governance sectors besides enhancing its presence in the various Safe City projects operational across the country. The two nations also signed 32 MoUs to promote trade and investment.