PM Shehbaz, CM Maryam visit flood-hit areas in Punjab

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday visited flood-affected areas in Punjab to review the situation and ongoing relief efforts.

Before his departure, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Inam Haider briefed the Prime Minister on the overall flood situation across the country.

The Prime Minister was also given an update on the rescue and relief operations underway in submerged areas.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif accompanied the Prime Minister during the visit.

During an aerial survey of the flood-hit regions, PM Shehbaz directed authorities to take all necessary measures for flood prevention, rescue, and relief operations.

A detailed briefing is scheduled to be given to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister in Narowal.

The riverine flooding in Punjab has claimed at least 25 lives, amid devastating floods caused by unusually heavy monsoon rains and upstream discharge of water by India in Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers.

Flooding claimed lives of five members of a family in Sambarial in Sialkot district. Floods claimed 15 lives in Gujranwala division, four deaths in Gujrat, three in Narowal and two persons in Hafizabad district of Punjab.

Flooding wreaked havoc in various districts as hundreds of villages submerged in Kasur, Narowal and Pindi Bhattian, leaving thousands of people homeless.