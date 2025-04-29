PM Shehbaz congratulates newly elected Canadian PM Carney

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday extended his felicitations to Mark Joseph Carney on his election as the Prime Minister of Canada and to the Liberal Party on their success in the recently held elections in Canada.

““Congratulations to Mark J Carney on his election as the Prime Minister of Canada, and to the Liberal Party on their success in the recently held elections. Pakistan and Canada enjoy warm and friendly relations and we are proud of the vibrant Pakistani diaspora in Canada,” the prime minister posted on X handle.

He said that he looked forward to working together with Prime Minister Carney to further deepen their partnership and create greater opportunities for their nations.

According to Tuesday projections by the Canadian broadcasters, the Liberal party won Canada’s federal election, while opposition leader Pierre Poilievre also conceded defeat.

Prime Minister Mark Carney won Canada’s election Monday, local media projected, leading his Liberal Party to a new term in power after convincing voters his experience managing economic crises prepared him to confront US President Donald Trump.

The public broadcaster CBC and other outlets projected the Liberals would form Canada’s next government, but it was not yet clear if they would hold a majority in parliament.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre fell short of becoming prime minister, but his party was on track to form a strong opposition in parliament

Trump’s trade war and threats to annex Canada, which he renewed in an election day social media post, outraged Canadians and made dealing with the United States a top campaign issue.

Carney, who had never held elected office and only replaced Justin Trudeau as prime minister last month, anchored his campaign on an anti-Trump message.

He previously served as central bank governor in both Britain and Canada and persuaded voters his global financial experience has prepared him to guide Canada through a trade war.

Carney, who also had a lucrative career as investment banker before joining Canada’s public service, promised to expand overseas trading relations to curb Canada’s reliance on the United States.