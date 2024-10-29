PM Shehbaz, Crown Prince discuss bilateral economic ties

RIYADH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a meeting with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz conveyed best wishes for the health and well-being of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

He also highlighted the importance of the deep-rooted brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and appreciated the Kingdom’s support for Pakistan’s economic revival and stability.

PM Shehbaz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed several aspects of bilateral engagements, especially in follow-up to the decisions taken in previous high-level meetings held in Makkah and Riyadh in April 2024.

While mentioning Pakistan’s economic, institutional and policy reforms agenda, the prime minister of Pakistan maintained that Saudi Arabia has a central role in Pakistan’s future economic plans.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also appreciated the Kingdom’s efforts to promote regional peace and stability in the Middle East and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to stand by the Kingdom in these efforts.

The two leaders exchanged views on regional developments and agreed to closely coordinate positions on regional issues.