PM Shehbaz departs for Davos to attend World Economic Forum

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday departed for Davos, Switzerland, to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), scheduled from January 20 to 22, 2026.

The prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, and other senior officials.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will take part in key diplomatic and economic engagements, including bilateral meetings with heads of state and government, as well as leaders of international organisations.

Pakistan, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, will co-host a business roundtable attended by prominent global corporate leaders interested in exploring new investment opportunities in Pakistan or expanding their existing operations.

The prime minister’s programme also includes participation in the WEF’s Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders (IGWEL) session titled “Restoring a Spirit of Dialogue in a Divided World.” He will additionally chair a Pakistan-specific High-Level Business Roundtable with international corporate leaders.

During the forum, the prime minister will present Pakistan’s perspective on global and regional peace and development, while highlighting the government’s vision and achievements in the areas of economic growth, trade, and investment.

The WEF Annual Meeting brings together political leaders, business executives, heads of international organisations, and civil society representatives to deliberate on major geopolitical, economic, social, and environmental challenges.

Held under the theme “A Spirit of Dialogue,” the forum will focus on five key global challenges: cooperation in a contested world, unlocking new sources of growth, investing in people, deploying innovation responsibly, and building prosperity within planetary boundaries.