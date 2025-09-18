PM Shehbaz departs for London after concluding Saudi Arabia visit

RIYADH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed for London on Thursday after concluding his official visit to Saudi Arabia.

He was seen off at Riyadh Airport by Prince Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh. The visit was made at the invitation of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed the Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement between the two countries.

The agreement underscores the shared commitment of both countries to enhance their security and promote peace in the region and globally. It aims to deepen defense cooperation and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression.

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کا دورہ سعودی عرب وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف دورہ سعودی عرب مکمل کر کے ریاض سے لندن روانہ ریاض کے نائب گورنر عزت مآب محمد بن عبد الرحمن بن عبد العزیز نے ائیرپورٹ پر وزیراعظم کو الوداع کیا وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف نے ولی عہد و وزیر اعظم سعودی عرب شہزادہ… pic.twitter.com/Uspv9M7I4o — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) September 18, 2025

The agreement states that any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman, on Thursday reaffirmed the strong alliance between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, declaring the two nations as one united front against any aggressor.

On social media platform X, Prince Khalid bin Salman stated: “KSA and Pakistan. One front against any aggressor. Always and forever.”

The announcement follows the signing of a “Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement” between Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on Wednesday. The agreement explicitly states that “any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.”