PM Shehbaz directs Naqvi to reform Pakistan cricket

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to reform the country’s cricket after their disappointing campaigns in ODI and T20 World Cups.

Addressing the upgradation ceremony for the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today, the prime minister reiterated the resolve to bring back Pakistan’s lost glory in the world of cricket.

He directed the PCB chief to more focus on the cricket team.

“Cricket team should be selected on merit and domestic system needs to improved,” said PM Shehbaz Sharif.

He emphasised that the team should be reformed and players should be selected on merit.

PM also expressed satisfaction that steps are being taken to rebuild the infrastructure of the Gaddafi Stadium on modern lines.

“There is a real need to modernize cricket stadiums,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that PCB is reconstructing stadiums for the champions trophy scheduled in 2025.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place from February to March next year in Pakistan at three different venues.

The teams confirmed for the Champions Trophy 2025 include Pakistan (hosts), India, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, England, and Bangladesh.