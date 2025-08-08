PM Shehbaz emphasises upgrading tourism infrastructure

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasised focus on tourism development in Pakistan and recognising the country’s capabilities in the global tourism sector, ARY News reported.



Highlighting tourism infrastructure in Pakistan during a high-level meeting on Friday, Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan is blessed with unmatched natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, and holds an exceptional position among the world’s tourism destinations.

PM Shehbaz emphasised Pakistan’s wide range of offerings, from awesome mountains and peaceful valleys to ancient civilisations like the Indus Valley.

“Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with extraordinary natural resources and mesmerising beauty,” he said, adding that the natural wealth of Pakistan gives it a separate and important place among global nations.

To make the most of this potential, PM Shehbaz directed relevant authorities to quickly design and propose a detailed plan to promote key tourism places in Pakistan, including Islamabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The prime minister emphasised upgrading tourism infrastructure in Pakistan, including the establishment of high-quality hotels, resorts, and entertaining facilities.

During the meeting, the country’s beauty, heritage, and mesmerising places were discussed, and the requirements to establish infrastructure were discussed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the need for a strategic policy to ensure that tourism development in Pakistan meets international standards, positioning the country as a preferred destination for global travellers.

