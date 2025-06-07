PM Shehbaz extends Eid ul Adha greetings to Malaysian counterpasrt, Tajikistan president

Pakistan and Malaysia have reiterated their dedication to enhancing mutual collaboration across various sectors, such as trade, investment, and culture.

This commitment was voiced during a phone call between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his Malaysian counterpart, Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, on Saturday.

PM Shehbaz extended warm Eid ul Adha greetings during the conversation.

Both the leaders also prayed for peace and the safety of innocent Palestinians in Gaza.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to Malaysia for its support and balanced stance during the Pakistan-India crisis, calling for de-escalation and dialogue.

The Prime Minister underscored that Pakistan had always strived for regional peace and stability. However, it was left with no option but to respond swiftly and decisively to India’s military aggression.

He further said that Pakistan had accepted the offer of a ceasefire understanding, brokered by the U.S. and other friendly countries, in the interest of regional peace and security.

He reiterated that Pakistan is ready for dialogue with India on all outstanding issues, including Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, in a telephonic conversation with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, the Prime Minister emphasized that Pakistan has always strived for maintaining peace and security in the region and it was in this spirit that it had agreed to the ceasefire understanding with India, brokered by the U.S. and other friendly countries.

The Prime Minister thanked Tajikistan for its balanced position calling for peace and dialogue, during the recent Pakistan-India crisis.

In his remarks, President Emomali Rahmon appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and security.

Both leaders also exchanged Eid ul Adha greetings with each other.