PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Asim Munir to attend tribal jirga in Quetta

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir will attend an important tribal jirga in Quetta today, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Quetta on a one-day visit, accompanied by federal ministers.

PM Shehbaz and Field Marshal Asim Munir, who is already in Quetta, are scheduled to participate in a significant tribal jirga.

The jirga will also be attended by Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, federal and provincial ministers, members of the National and Provincial Assemblies from Balochistan, as well as prominent tribal leaders.

The meeting will focus on the overall situation in Balochistan, with a particular emphasis on law and order. Tribal elders and other key stakeholders will be consulted and taken into confidence on various pressing issues facing the province.

Read More: Field Marshal Asim Munir warns India against hydro terrorism

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir warned India against the unlawful and legally untenable ‘hydro terrorism’ that threatens strategic stability in South Asia, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The field marshal addressed the global and regional environment during his visit to the Command & Staff College Quetta on Friday.

“Highlighting Indian state’s role in sponsoring terrorism inside Pakistan, the COAS commented on the reinvigorated counter terrorism drive and expressed confidence that Nation’s fight against terrorism will be driven to a logical conclusion – success against all forms and manifestations of terrorism,” the ISPR added.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir also commented on global and regional environment and shed light on the character of emerging conflict, with particular emphasis on India’s increasingly dangerous propensity to use unprovoked military aggression against Pakistan.

“Pakistan will never be coerced and inimical designs to distract Pakistan’s efforts against war on terrorism will be comprehensively defeated,” the field marshal added.