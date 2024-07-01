PM Shehbaz for enhancing trade, investment ties with Kazakhstan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the need to increase trade and investment between Pakistan and Kazakhstan besides focusing on regional connectivity and security, ARY News reported.

Speaking to Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin who called on him for a courtesy call at the Prime Minister’s House, PM Shehbaz Sharif noted the positive trajectory of bilateral ties between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press statement.

The prime minister received the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin and later conveyed his greetings to the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and expressed his desire to strengthen the excellent bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

He said he was looking forward to his meeting with President Tokayev during his upcoming visit to Astana for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State meeting on July 3-4.

The Kazakh ambassador conveyed the greetings of the president of Kazakhstan and briefed the prime minister on various activities and initiatives currently in progress to expand relations between the two countries.

Earlier, it was reported that PM Shehbaz is set to leave for a three-day visit to Central Asia on July 2. The tour, which includes visits to Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, aims to bolster trade, investment, and diplomatic ties.

In Kazakhstan, PM Sharif will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit for heads of state in Astana on July 3 and 4.

The summit will see participation from several world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, the attendance of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains uncertain.

On the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the premier is expected to meet with various world leaders, including Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.