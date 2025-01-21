PM Shehbaz forms committee to review Toshakhana Act

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday formed a committee to review the Toshakhana Act 2024 to bring more ‘transparency’ to the system for collecting and keeping gifts received by the president, prime minister, ministers, foreign secretaries, and members of parliament, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

While chairing the federal cabinet meeting, the prime minister also directed evolving a new and effective strategy for delivering the Prime Minister’s Relief Package to the deserving. PM Shehbaz formed a committee headed by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif to review the Toshakhana Act 2024 to bring more transparency to the system.

He also constituted a committee to expedite the restructuring of the Utility Stores Corporation and to effectively monitor this process.

Besides, the federal cabinet approved a two-year extension for the validation of licenses of 86 foreign pilots currently working in Pakistan and a three-year extension for the foreign validation of new pilots joining this year.

The prime minister was informed that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on Pakistani pilots in recent years, Pakistani airlines had to hire pilots from abroad.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Gwadar International Airport, constructed with 230 million dollars Chinese grant, is a gift for Pakistan from China and we should honour it. He said the start of flight operations from Gwadar International Airport is also welcoming.

PM Shehbaz said that Gwadar International Airport will not only benefit the economy of Balochistan, but the entire country.

Read More: PM Shehbaz orders construction of modern hotels to boost tourism

On law and order situation, the prime minister said the elements involved in killings in Balochistan are not only against the province, but are the enemies of Pakistan.

He said creating hurdles in completion of Gwadar Port is also animosity with Pakistan. He said the enemies of Pakistan do not want operationalization of Gwadar Port.

Turning to record increase in the IT exports, the Prime Minister said witnessing a record increase of IT exports to the tune of 348 million dollars in December last year is welcoming. He said we should also focus to push for more IT exports.

He said the government is also focusing on promotion of electric vehicles in the country and taking a number of steps in this connection.

PM Shehbaz said the World Bank’s pledge of providing twenty billion dollars under the Country Partnership Framework for the next ten years to support inclusive and sustainable development is also a welcoming step. He said under this Country Partnership Framework, investment will be made in different social sectors of the country.

The prime minister said all economic indicators are showing positive trajectory which is a testament to government’s efforts to stabilize the economy.

He said the government is also making hectic efforts to provide the best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims during Hajj this year.

The Prime Minister paid glowing tributes to the armed forces and the people of Pakistan for rendering matchless sacrifices to eliminate Fitna- al-Khwarij from the country.