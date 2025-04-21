PM Shehbaz says govt striving to resolve issues of overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif Monday announced his government’s plans to offer investment opportunities in Pakistan tailored to the expertise of overseas Pakistanis.

The prime minister chaired a meeting focused on addressing the concerns of overseas Pakistanis, emphasizing the government’s commitment to resolving their issues promptly and providing additional facilities

PM Shehbaz also praised their role as ambassadors of Pakistan, highlighting their valuable contributions to the country.

He said the overseas Pakistanis would be given opportunities of investment in Pakistan according to their expertise.

Overseas Pakistanis played the role of ambassadors of Pakistan in the outside world, he said, adding overseas Pakistanis rendered great services for Pakistan.

The prime minister said a large number of overseas Pakistanis attended the recently held overseas convention, which showed their trust in the policies of the government.

“We salute the true sentiments of overseas Pakistanis and their love and sacrifices for their country,” he said adding the overseas Pakistanis had made a name for themselves and their country by working diligently all across the world.

PM Shehbaz said expatriates worked day and night as professionals in the fields of medicine, education, engineering, and consultancy, and earned legitimately.

The government of Pakistan recently in recognition of the services of overseas Pakistanis gave a big package of incentives, he continued.

He said those overseas Pakistanis who performed prominently in different fields and those who sent the highest remittances through the State Bank would be given civil awards in view of their services.

The meeting was briefed on the progress regarding the facilities announced by the government and the strategy to implement them.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir, federal ministers, and relevant officials attended the meeting.