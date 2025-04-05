PM Shehbaz, Hafiz Naeem discuss electricity relief for masses

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif received a praising call from Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Ameer-e-Jamaat-e-Islami, regarding the recent decrease in electricity prices.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif received a praising call from Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Ameer-e-Jamaat-e-Islami, regarding the recent decrease in electricity prices.

According to a statement issued by the PM House, the prime minister reaffirmed his government’s focus on public welfare, stating that despite challenges, their mission to provide relief will persist.

PM Shehbaz welcomed the gesture and said, “Despite challenges, we have given top priority to public relief, and this mission will continue. God willing, Pakistan’s journey of development will continue”.

Both leaders also discussed the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, expressing deep concern over Israel’s unprovoked bombings and atrocities on unarmed Palestinian civilians. They condemned the silence of the international community on the ongoing violence.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, vowing to raise the issue at every international forum.

“Pakistan’s stance on supporting our helpless Palestinian brothers and sisters who are victims of Zionist oppression is clear,” he emphasized.

The conversation reflected a shared resolve to continue advocating for public relief at home and justice for oppressed people abroad.