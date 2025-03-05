PM Shehbaz holds consultation with cabinet members on portfolios

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has held consultations with federal cabinet members before assigning their cabinet portfolios, ARY News reported on Wednesday.



To finalize the distribution of responsibilities, the Prime Minister held separate meetings with federal ministers Musadik Malik, Owais Leghari, Talal Chaudhry, and Abdul Rehman Kanju, briefing them on their roles.

He also suggested that some senior ministers’ portfolios may be reshuffled. Federal ministers holding multiple portfolios will be required to relinquish additional responsibilities.

Sources indicated that the Prime Minister is considering changes to the portfolios of Petroleum, Energy, Climate Change, and Food Security ministries. Changes in the Privatization, Investment, and Establishment ministries are also anticipated.

It has been reported that bureaucratic responsibilities will shift, with Tauqeer Shah likely replacing Ahad Cheema. Discussions are underway to assign Ahad Cheema to the Economic Affairs Division.

Furthermore, Ikhtiar Wali expressed concerns regarding Pervez Khattak to the Prime Minister.



Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to United States President Donald Trump for acknowledging and appreciating Pakistan’s role and support in counter terrorism efforts in Afghanistan.

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan will continue to partner closely with the United States in securing regional peace and stability.

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan has always played a critical role in counter terrorism efforts aimed at denying safe havens to terrorists and militant groups the space to operate against any other country.

PM Shehbaz said the resolve of our leadership and people remains unflinching to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country.