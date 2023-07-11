PM Shehbaz inaugurates first phase of FATA university

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated first phase of Fata University in Peshawar, constructed with an estimated cost of Rs1.5 billion, ARY News reported.

The prime minister was received by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor and caretaker Chief Minister upon arrival at Governor House.

This is the first university of merged tribal districts (FATA) which will provide latest education to the capable students of these districts.

Later, PM Shehbaz also launched the Prime Minister National Laptop Scheme for students of Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) including merged areas enabling them to continue their studies and contemporary research.

The prime minister distributed laptops among the position holder students of different universities in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz said that the laptops scheme was launched for all the talented students of the country including KP that was being distributed strictly on merit. No favouritism or nepotism would be tolerated in its distribution, he added.

The prime minister said that 100,000 laptops would be distributed among students in the country this year. A total of one million laptops were distributed so far among students under the PM scheme in the country.

He said the laptops would help students to excel in their studies and get dignified jobs in the competitive IT market.

The prime minister said that the laptops distributed by the PML-N Government had greatly helped students to continue their studies during the testing time of COVID-19.

The premier said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the land of brave people who played a key role in saving the country from the menace of terrorism and held the sacrifices of law enforcement agencies, police, doctors, engineers, traders and people in high esteem.

He said that the deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF) was made in compulsion for the economic stability of the country.

“Pakistan has all natural resources including precious lands for agriculture, mineral wealth and only strong will was required to take the country’s out of existing challenges”, he added.

The prime minister said that a comprehensive programme has been prepared for the promotion of Information technology, agriculture and mineral resources, and increasing exports to alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities for youth.

He said that today our neighbour has excelled in development while in ’90s our country was the best exporter of cotton and textile in the region and our rupee was stronger than the neighbour.

The prime minister said, “We have to take lesson from past mistakes and instead of blaming each other, have to work hard and move forward.”

He announced an increase in laptops distribution from existing 100,000 to 400,000 in accordance with the province’s population ratio per year if voted to power.

He said that quality research and education were imperative for sustainable development and economic growth.