PM Shehbaz ‘invites’ Chaudhary Nisar to rejoin PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of disgruntled PML-N leader Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan on Sunday, June 29, 2025, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the prime minister also extended an invitation to Chaudhary Nisar to rejoin the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Last meeting occurred between the two occurred on September 7, 2024, when the prime minister condoled the death of Nisar’s sister, accompanied by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.

During the latest meeting, PM Sharif inquired about Nisar’s health and discussed the possibility of his return to the party.

Nisar expressed gratitude for the prime minister’s visit but stated that he would consider rejoining PML-N after recovering his health and consulting with associates, sources said.

Nisar, a key PML-N figure for over 34 years, left the party in 2018, citing a decision driven by “conscience” and a commitment to “politics of honour, not power.”

He later contested the 2018 elections as an independent candidate from Rawalpindi, criticizing the party’s ticket distribution.

Despite efforts by PTI to recruit him, Nisar maintained his independent stance, citing personal ties with PTI founder Imran Khan.

It is worth mentioning here that Chaudhry Nisar, after elected as an MPA from a Rawalpindi constituency in 2018, took an oath as the provincial lawmaker in May 2021.

The former federal minister was elected from the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-10 in the 2018 general elections as an independent candidate.

He didn’t take the oath in protest against alleged rigging which he claimed led to his defeat in the National Assembly’s constituency NA-59, Rawalpindi-III.

He had decided to take the oath after nearly three years to prevent his disqualification.