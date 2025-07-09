PM Shehbaz invites Turkiye firms to boost investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has invited Turkiye firms to broaden their investment in Pakistan and contribute their knowledge to the Pakistan structural reforms, economic progress, and development.

The prime minister passed these directives in a meeting with Turkiye Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Minister of National Defence Yasar Guler, who called on him in Islamabad Wednesday.

PM Shehbaz emphasized the importance of joint efforts by both nations to boost bilateral trade, aiming to achieve the shared goal of five billion dollars.

He reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast dedication to deepening collaboration with Turkiye across various sectors, such as trade, investment, technology, and defence.

Recalling his interactions with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to transform Pak-Turkiye relations into a strategic partnership in the days to come.

Welcoming the convening of the Joint Commission’s meeting, co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Shehbaz Sharif expressed hope that the bilateral relations between the two countries would attain further momentum, leading to bolstering of cooperation in multifaceted areas.

While reitrating the commitment of the both countries to continue their strong and unwavering support for each other’s core interests, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for closer coordination between the two sides amidst the fast evolving regional and global environment, particularly in the context of Gaza and Iran.

The prime minister once again expressed his deepest gratitude to the Turkish nation and leadership for their steadfast support to Pakistan during the recent Indian aggression.