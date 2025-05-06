PM Shehbaz visits ISI headquarters, briefed on evolving threat matrix

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, along with his cabinet members, visited the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters, where he was apprised of regional security developments and the evolving threat matrix, including conventional military options, hybrid warfare tactics, and terrorist proxies.

According to a press statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and others were also present on the occasion.

The visit entailed a detailed briefing on the prevailing security environment, with a particular focus on preparedness for conventional threat in the light of India’s increasingly aggressive and provocative posture along Pakistan’s Eastern border, the statement read.

“PM Shehbaz and accompanying dignitaries underscored the imperative of heightened national vigilance, seamless inter-agency coordination, and reinforced operational readiness to deter and decisively respond to any violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Commending the Inter-Services Intelligence’s (ISI) professionalism and strategic acumen, PM Shehbaz lauded its critical role in safeguarding national interests and enabling informed national security decision-making under complex and dynamic conditions.

Read More: Army chief says Pakistan to respond with full force if sovereignty violated

The prime minister said the entire nation is behind their brave Armed Forces. He said the Pakistan Army is one of the most professional and disciplined force in the world.

The top civil and military leadership reaffirmed Pakistan’s unambiguous resolve to defend the homeland against all threats-conventional or otherwise.

The leadership reiterated that with nation’s full support, the armed forces, supported by all other elements of national power and state institutions, remain fully prepared to uphold Pakistan’s security, prestige and honour under all circumstances.

Earlier, the Pakistan Army’s top brass reaffirmed the country’s commitment to peace but made it clear that any attempt to impose war will be responded in a decisive manner.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presided over a Special Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at General Headquarters (GHQ) as the forum conducted a comprehensive review of the prevailing geo-strategic environment, with particular emphasis on the current Pakistan-India standoff and the broader regional security calculus.

“While reaffirming Pakistan’s abiding commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity, the Forum made clear that any attempt to impose war will be responded to, surely and decisively and aspirations of people of Pakistan shall be respected at all costs, InshaAllah,” the ISPR said.

The forum reiterated that Pakistan’s path to peace and development will not be deterred by terrorism, coercion, or aggression – whether directly or through proxies.