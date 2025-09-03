PM Shehbaz joins powerful nations at China's grand military parade

Beijing: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended China’s grand 80th World War II anniversary parade in Beijing, alongside with the world’s most powerful leaders.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived together at the venue. Notably, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not present at the parade as he was reportedly not invited.

The presence of PM Shehbaz Sharif alongside these influential leaders underscores Pakistan’s growing regional significance. This occasion also marked a historic moment, as it was the first public meeting between Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Other leaders in attendance included Vietnam’s President Luong Cuong, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic, and Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico and Belarus’ Alexander Lukashenko were also spotted in Beijing, taking the opportunity to meet with Putin.

In his speech, President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of the victory 80 years ago and called on nations to “eliminate the root cause of war and prevent historical tragedies from recurring.” He reiterated China’s commitment to peaceful development.”

