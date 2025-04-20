PM Shehbaz kicks off nationwide anti-polio campaign

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formally launched the seven-day nationwide anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged parents to cooperate with anti-polio field teams to ensure their children’s vaccination and help completely eradicate the poliovirus from the country.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence in Pakistan’s ability to eliminate polio through collective efforts. He further said that comprehensive and effective security arrangements have been made to protect polio teams.

Besides, he emphasized the importance of public awareness and mobilization in the fight against the poliovirus.

The Prime Minister also extended his gratitude to international partners, including the World Health Organization and the Gates Foundation, for their continued support in the government’s efforts to eradicate polio from Pakistan.

Earlier today, Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal said that Afghanistan is surpassing Pakistan in efforts to eradicate polio, warning that it might achieve this goal first.

Speaking at the 6th International Medical Research Conference organized by the Health Research Advisory Board at the Gates Pharma Auditorium in Karachi, Kamal expressed his hope that both countries could eliminate polio simultaneously.

Despite significant health research in Pakistan, Kamal noted a lack of implementation. He emphasized that technology, particularly mobile phones, could address healthcare challenges. The minister highlighted deficiencies in primary and secondary healthcare, with tertiary care hospitals handling 70% of patient loads due to these gaps.