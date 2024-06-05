PM Shehbaz lands in Beijing on second leg of China visit

BEIJING: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday landed in the Chinese capital city of Beijing, on the second leg of his five-day official visit to China.

As the prime minister arrived here from Shenzhen city at Beijing Capital International Airport, he was received by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and officials of the Pakistan’s embassy in Beijing.

The prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other members of the cabinet and senior officials.

The prime minister has an extensive programme in Beijing reflecting depth and breadth of Pakistan-China ties.

During his stay here, Prime Minister Shehbaz will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of National Peoples Congress Standing Committee.

He will also attend a Pakistan-China Friendship and Business event and have meetings with the CEOs of leading Chinese companies working on CPEC projects.

A number of MoUs between the two countries on cooperation in various fields are likely to be signed.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz completed his first leg of China visit in Shenzhen, where he met with different Chinese investors and firms in efforts to bring investment in Pakistan.

Addressing a Pakistan China Business Forum in Shenzhen, the Prime Minister assuring resource availability pledged to provide steadfast support for foreign investors.

PM Shehbaz stressed the importance of bolstering the relationship between the two nations and fostering increased investment.

He mentioned the establishment of a business council to facilitate investments in Pakistan and reiterated the government’s commitment to providing necessary facilities to foreign investors and businessmen.

Highlighting Pakistan’s abundant resources, the PM underscored the potential for economic growth.