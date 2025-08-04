PM Shehbaz lands in Gilgit Baltistan to review rain, flood losses

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif landed in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) on a daylong visit to review the flood situation and the damages caused by the recent torrential rains in the region, ARY News reported.

During the visit, the prime minister will interact with the people affected by the rains and consequent floods, and also distribute the cheques of compensatory amount.

Moreover, he will also chair a meeting to review the losses caused by the recent rains in Gilgit, besides meeting with Gilgit Governor Syed Mehdi Shah and Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan.

Earlier, Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik said that the monsoon-related disasters have so far resulted in 295 fatalities and over 700 injuries nationwide. More than 1,600 homes have been completely destroyed, and 376 livestock lost due to the severe weather.

The NDMA chief also warned of continuing high flood threats in various rivers and streams. Minor flooding is expected at Tarbela, Chashma, Taunsa, and Kalabagh, while moderate flood levels may occur at Head Marala and Guddu on the Chenab River. He cautioned that the monsoon may intensify further towards the end of August.

On July 25, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) successfully completed a rescue mission in Gilgit-Baltistan, safely evacuating stranded tourists and locals amid severe flash flooding after a cloudburst.

Also read: PAF successfully conducts rescue mission in GB flood-hit areas

According to the details, a PAF C-130 aircraft carried out the mission and transported a total of 125 individuals to safety. The aircraft landed at Qadri Base at 7:55 AM, where the passengers were boarded.

Among those rescued were 82 civilians, 25 personnel from the Pakistan Army, and 18 from the Pakistan Air Force.

The C-130 aircraft departed from Qadri Base at 8:52 AM and successfully landed at Noor Khan Airbase, completing the operation without incident.