PM Shehbaz commends Azerbaijan president’s vision for regional peace

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has lauded Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership in reaching a peaceful solution to the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, ARY News reported.

During the phone call, PM Shehbaz expressed his heartfelt congratulations on the landmark Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal.

Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal was signed on August 8, 2025, at the White House in Washington, with the support of US President Donald Trump, ending their decades-long conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

PM Shehbaz Sharif stressed that the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace will be a new beginning of solidarity and cooperation in the South Caucasus region.

In response, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev thanked Pakistan for its support, especially on the Karabakh issue. He also lauded the Pakistani prime minister’s participation in the Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation in Khankendi.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also praised the role of US President Donald Trump in arranging the agreement and smoothing the process, calling it a model for international dispute settlement.

“This harmony opens a new era for trade, connectivity, and regional integration,” he noted, reiterating Pakistan’s solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal is a major step forward, ending over three decades of hostility and setting the stage for normalised relations between the two nations.

Both leaders expressed optimism about expanding cooperation in the energy, trade, and investment sectors and fostering bilateral ties.

Earlier on the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan welcomed the historic peace agreement signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia at the White House Summit under the auspices of US President Donald Trump.

“This landmark development marks the dawn of a new era of peace, stability, and cooperation in the South Caucasus, a region that has endured decades of conflict and human suffering.