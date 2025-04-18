PM Shehbaz lauds Punjab govt’s Rs15b package for wheat farmers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for announcing a special package, approving Rs. 15 billion Wheat Support Fund to benefit 550,000 wheat farmers directly.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that the waiver of Abiana (water charges) and fixed taxes for wheat farmers in Punjab was a relief for the farmers.

Besides, he said that the initiative to provide farmers with free wheat storage facilities for four months would help protect the commodity from seasonal impacts and farmers from market pressures.

The prime minister assured the federal government’s full support to the Punjab government in the export of wheat and wheat-based products.

He said that welfare initiatives by Punjab chief minister would not only benefit the farmers but also the national economy.

“Pakistan’s prosperity is directly linked to the prosperity of its farmers. It is Pakistan Muslim League-N’s manifesto that farmers receive full compensation for their hard work,” Prime Minister Shehbaz said, and congratulated the Punjab chief minister and her team for announcing the package.

Earlier, Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced a historic relief package for wheat growers.

In a statement in Lahore today, she said that under this package, a fund of fifteen billion rupees approved to provide direct financial assistance to five hundred fifty thousand wheat farmers and this assistance will be disbursed directly through the Kisan Card.

The Chief Minister further announced a complete waiver of abiana and fixed agricultural taxes for wheat growers this year.

She said that a four-month free storage facility for wheat will be provided to protect farmers from impacts of climate change.

The Chief Minister further said that the Government of Punjab will bear the markup on loans up to hundred billion rupees for flour mills and grain license holders for wheat procurement.